Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Scores at 19th Annual Golf Tournament

Links event attracted 25 four-member teams

Winning golf team members Michael Bruce, Larry Good, Trevor Broesamle and Gordon McKay.
By Harmony Agh for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | October 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara recently welcomed 100 golfers to Glen Annie Golf Course for a day of golfing for a good cause at the club’s 19th Annual Golf Tournament.

All tournament proceeds went to afterschool programs, tutoring, year-round sports, summer camp, and other opportunities for some 2,200 young people at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

Twenty-five foursomes vied for first place and prizes, with Gordon McKay, Trevor Broesamle, Michael Bruce and Larry Good earning the lowest gross score, and Aaron Dowd, Joshua Webb, Chris Cyr and Louis Pisacane shooting a lowest net.

Mike Harrell scored scoring a hole-in-one on No. 11, taking home $1,000 worth of Yeti merchandise.

Kenny Foster, a club alumnus who learned to love golf by playing in the club’s Youth Golf Program, joined the event. Now 25, he is about to get his PGA Card.

Anthony Gomez, a club board member for nearly 24 years and has coordinated the tournament for 19 years, choked back tears when thanking the players for coming out and showing their support.

The club thanks tournament sponsors: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Berti, Spechler, Sarmiento, McKay & Co., Brown & Brown Insurance, Tim and Louise Casey, Daikin America, Helistrand, Montecito Bank & Trust.

Also, Northern Trust, Ramada Santa Barbara, Coast Cart, Santa Barbara Auto Group and the Towbes Group.

Thanks also goes to the Lampson Team at OnQ Financial for being a major sponsor for the first time this year.

For more about volunteering or supporting the club’s mission, visit the club at 632 E. Canon Perdido St. or visit www.boysgirls.org.
 
— Harmony Agh for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

 

