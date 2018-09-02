Boys & Girls Club Program Fair Gets Kids Ready for School Year

Local nonprofits put word out about their resources

To kick off the start of the school year, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara (BGCSB) hosted its 1st Annual Program Fair on Aug. 29.

The fair offered school supplies, new backpacks from Curvature in Goleta, games and activities, and a look at programs and resources available for local families.

On hand to talk about their joint initiatives with the BGCSB and programs they offer throughout Santa Barbara County were local nonprofits:

AHA!, CALM, Community Counseling & Education Center, Family Service Agency, Los Padres ForestWatch, Notes for Notes, Reins of H.O.P.E., Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic, and UCSB WorldHealer.

There was a surprise visit from Hope, a miniature therapy horse from Reins of H.O.P.E.

“These great opportunities are here for families, but instead of just passing out flyers we wanted to give kids and their parents a chance to ask questions and see what’s going on at the club,” said BGCSB program director Katelyn Kirchner.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara offers afterschool programs, tutoring, and year ’round sports from 2-7 p.m. for children ages 6-18. Visit www.boysgirls.org to learn more.

— Harmony Agh for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.