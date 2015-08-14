Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Boys & Girls Club Receives Grant to Benefit Area Teens

By Michael Padden-Rubin for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | August 14, 2015 | 2:33 p.m.

The Walter J. and Holly O. Thomson Foundation has awarded a $20,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. This funding directly impacts local, at-risk, low-income teenagers who participate in the Teen Center Program.

“Thanks to the Thomson Foundation, our teens will have access to programs and activities that prepare them for a more hopeful and successful future,” says Tyler Forshey, Teen Director, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

One of those programs is the newly formed Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Hiking Club. The teens are enjoying the great outdoors — right in their own “backyard” here in Santa Barbara.

In addition, they are learning about local plant life along the trail, how to be good stewards of the earth, and the importance of teamwork. Plus there are obvious health benefits.

The Patricia Van Every Teen Center at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara provides effective outreach and services to local teenagers by equipping them with the tools to resist peer pressure, temptations and negative behaviors; assisting them with access to higher education, encouraging them to pursue their career goals and explore various career options; enhancing their overall quality of life and offering them the support systems to succeed in today’s world.

“We are extremely grateful to the Walter J. and Holly O. Thomson Foundation for their continued support of our teens — 22 who graduated from Santa Barbara High School in June,” explains Carolyn Brown, executive director, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. “I am so proud of each one of them, and the Thomson Foundation definitely shares in their success.” 

For Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara information, please visit www.boysgirls.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, development director, at [email protected] or 805.962.2382.

—Michael Padden-Rubin represents the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

 
