Boys & Girls Club, Sansum Diabetes Center Join Forces for Better Health

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara has announced it is partnering with the William Sansum Diabetes Center.

Students doing internships at the Diabetes Center will be providing club members of all ages with a workshop called A Day of Healthy Fun on Thursday, July 13.

The workshop will teach children about healthy foods, and the importance of hydration and exercise.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara thanks the interns at the center: Hannah Mathers, Vincent Chen, Pearl Audon, Paul Armstrong and Amber Yang.

For more information, visit www.boysgirls.org or contact Vickie Prezelin, 962-2382 or email at [email protected]

— Vickie Prezelin for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.