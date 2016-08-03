Boys & Girls Club to Hold 1st Annual Fiesta Celebration, Car Show and Chili Cookoff

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara will host the first Annual Fiesta Celebration and Car Show and Chili Contest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, at 632 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Classic cars will be displayed in many categories, and trophies will be awarded for first place, best in show and sponsors choice.

Come experience fabulous cars, listen to incredible music by local artists and enjoy chili made by local restaurants and alumni.

Car show celebrity judges are Lonny Speer, star of the History Channel’s TV show Counting Cars; local car

enthusiast and general contractor Ray Arias from Raymond Arias Construction; and Len Hartmann, owner of

Milpas Motors.

Tickets for car entry are $25 before Aug. 6 or $30 at the door.

Chili contestants include chefs from local restaurants Santa Barbara FisHouse, Cody’s Cafe, Mel’s Lounge as well as a chili chef from our local Moose Lodge and Michael McLaughlin, Boys & Girls Club alumnus.

Chili contest celebrity judges are KEYT Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo; City Councilmembers

Cathy Murillo and Jason Dominguez; and Catherine Remak, star of Gary & Catherine, KLITE radio morning show.

Live music will be provided throughout the day by local favorites The Roosters and Grupo Sismo.

The event’s organizers would like to thank sponsors Ray Arias from Raymond Arias Construction and Happy’s Autobody and Paint Shop.

Proceeds from the car show and chili contest benefit over 1500 local youth we serve with educational after-school

programs and activities. Kids are 25 percent of our population, but 100 percent of our future.

For more information, call Donna Reeves at 805.895.1259.

— Vickie Prezelin is the director of administrative services for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.