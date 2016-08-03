Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Club to Hold 1st Annual Fiesta Celebration, Car Show and Chili Cookoff

By Vickie Prezelin for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | August 3, 2016 | 1:00 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara will host the first Annual Fiesta Celebration and Car Show and Chili Contest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, at 632 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Classic cars will be displayed in many categories, and trophies will be awarded for first place, best in show and sponsors choice.

Come experience fabulous cars, listen to incredible music by local artists and enjoy chili made by local restaurants and alumni.

Car show celebrity judges are Lonny Speer, star of the History Channel’s TV show Counting Cars; local car 
enthusiast and general contractor Ray Arias from Raymond Arias Construction; and Len Hartmann, owner of
Milpas Motors. 

Tickets for car entry are $25 before Aug. 6 or $30 at the door.  

Chili contestants include chefs from local restaurants Santa Barbara FisHouse, Cody’s Cafe, Mel’s Lounge as well as a chili chef from our local Moose Lodge and Michael McLaughlin, Boys & Girls Club alumnus.

Chili contest celebrity judges are KEYT Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo; City Councilmembers 
Cathy Murillo and Jason Dominguez; and Catherine Remak, star of Gary & Catherine, KLITE radio morning show. 

Live music will be provided throughout the day by local favorites The Roosters and Grupo Sismo.

The event’s organizers would like to thank sponsors Ray Arias from Raymond Arias Construction and Happy’s Autobody and Paint Shop.

Proceeds from the car show and chili contest benefit over 1500 local youth we serve with educational after-school 
programs and activities. Kids are 25 percent of our population, but 100 percent of our future. 

For more information, call Donna Reeves at 805.895.1259.

Vickie Prezelin is the director of administrative services for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 