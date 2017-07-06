Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:32 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Clubs Honor Goleta Directors

By Kelsey Sword for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | July 6, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has honored Goleta club director Veronica Lopez and assistant director Brad Pullen for their dedication and involvement, which exemplify the club's mission to help youth achieve great futures.

“I feel very fortunate to work with the great professional we have in our organization. Veronica and Brad are two great examples of the great professionals we have that are going to lead our organization into the future,” said Michael Baker, CEO of UBGC.

Lopez was born in South Central Los Angeles where she attended Cerritos Community College before transferring to UC Irvine to pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminology.

After graduating from UCI in 2008, she moved to Goleta and began work at the Goleta Club in 2009. She also attended a graduate program at the UCSB Gevirtz Graduate School of Education and graduated in 2013.

Veronica Lopez Click to view larger
Brad Pullen Click to view larger
Lopez said she hopes to serve as a role model for teens and motivate them to become more involved in the club, and then more involved in their community. She said she is grateful for the opportunity to work with kids and staff members.

Pullen moved to Santa Barbara from New Zealand in 2011, where he attended UCSB for a year as an exchange student. He has a bachelor of business studies degree and is working on a masters of management from Massey University, New Zealand.

He also holds a certificate of sport management from UCSB. Pullen worked for several years as a tutor and youth fitness instructor before starting as the Athletic Director of the Goleta Unit in October 2014.

Pullen said he hopes to help deepen the impact United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has on members in their academic, cultural and sporting endeavors.

He also hopes to help grow the athletics program and continue to offer opportunities Club Kids may not receive outside of the Club.

For more information, visit www.unitedbg.org.

Kelsey Sword for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 
