Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:29 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Clubs Names Oliver Vallejo Youth of the Year

By Erynn Wanek for United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | December 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

How does a person know whether he or she doing good work, influencing youth and helping shape productive, caring and responsible citizens?

It’s not always easy to see along the way, but the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County does get to see it first hand in their Youth of the Year recipient.

Every year, each club selects a member who has been attending the club for at least two years to compete in a Youth of the Year competition. The winner of the local competition will compete at a regional, state and national level.

This year’s local winner is Oliver Vallejo, a junior at Santa Barbara High School, who has been attending the club for a little moe than three years.

Vallejo is an outstanding youth in many ways, the local club reports. He is on the honor roll, plays football (receiver and safety) and baseball (outfielder), and has his eye on college to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Asked what United Boys & Girls Club means to him, Vallejo said, “It’s a place I can come and help people. It allows me to tutor the younger kids, and help out with activities. I especially enjoy helping out with any of the sports we offer.”

“He is a very considerate young man, not only with the kids but with the community as well,” said club director Priscilla Hernandez.

“He always has a good attitude and is always trying to find a solution; he’s great at problem-solving and making sure the outcomes are good," she said.

"Overall he is a stellar young man, and if this is any indication of how he is right now, he has a very successful future. We are really, really proud and honored he is representing our club, it means a lot to us,” Hernandez said.

Asked what he would want to share with youth of the future, Vallejo said, “Don’t limit yourself, and go for higher than you think you are capable of, and strive for more. For me, that was going for the tougher classes this year.

"Last year when I was choosing classes, I knew my junior year was going to be my hardest year. So I was going to pick one or two classes that weren’t as hard, but then I realized that wasn’t going to do anything but hinder me.

"So I decided to take four AP (advance placement classes) and an honor math class. I want to push myself and strive to be better. It does pay off in the end,” Vallejo said.

What amazing words this young man has to share, which really reflects his character, the Boys & Girls Clubs said, and wished Vallejo good luck at the regional competition.

For more information about the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Erynn Wanek for United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 