Boys & Girls Clubs Names Oliver Vallejo Youth of the Year

How does a person know whether he or she doing good work, influencing youth and helping shape productive, caring and responsible citizens?

It’s not always easy to see along the way, but the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County does get to see it first hand in their Youth of the Year recipient.

Every year, each club selects a member who has been attending the club for at least two years to compete in a Youth of the Year competition. The winner of the local competition will compete at a regional, state and national level.

This year’s local winner is Oliver Vallejo, a junior at Santa Barbara High School, who has been attending the club for a little moe than three years.

Vallejo is an outstanding youth in many ways, the local club reports. He is on the honor roll, plays football (receiver and safety) and baseball (outfielder), and has his eye on college to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Asked what United Boys & Girls Club means to him, Vallejo said, “It’s a place I can come and help people. It allows me to tutor the younger kids, and help out with activities. I especially enjoy helping out with any of the sports we offer.”

“He is a very considerate young man, not only with the kids but with the community as well,” said club director Priscilla Hernandez.

“He always has a good attitude and is always trying to find a solution; he’s great at problem-solving and making sure the outcomes are good," she said.

"Overall he is a stellar young man, and if this is any indication of how he is right now, he has a very successful future. We are really, really proud and honored he is representing our club, it means a lot to us,” Hernandez said.

Asked what he would want to share with youth of the future, Vallejo said, “Don’t limit yourself, and go for higher than you think you are capable of, and strive for more. For me, that was going for the tougher classes this year.

"Last year when I was choosing classes, I knew my junior year was going to be my hardest year. So I was going to pick one or two classes that weren’t as hard, but then I realized that wasn’t going to do anything but hinder me.

"So I decided to take four AP (advance placement classes) and an honor math class. I want to push myself and strive to be better. It does pay off in the end,” Vallejo said.

What amazing words this young man has to share, which really reflects his character, the Boys & Girls Clubs said, and wished Vallejo good luck at the regional competition.

For more information about the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Erynn Wanek for United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.