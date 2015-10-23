Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley Back-A-Youth Night Deemed Great Success

Mentors joined club members at Back-A-Youth Night.
Mentors joined club members at Back-A-Youth Night. (Boys & Girls Clubs photo)
By Kathryn Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley | October 23, 2015 | 11:49 a.m.

Over 160 volunteer mentors and youth members participated in the 27th Annual Back-A-Youth Night Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015. Paired with Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley members, the mentors spent the evening participating in actual club activities. 

The evening started off with each pair filing out a questionnaire. The results were collected and put into a time capsule that will be opened up in 2025. This ice breaker got everyone talking and was a great way for the kids and adults to get to know each other.

Local news anchor Tony Cabrera was the celebrity emcee for the event.

After a brief welcome, the groups worked through a passport of themed activities based on Boys & Girls Club's five core program areas: character & leadership development, health & life skills, education & career development, sports, fitness & recreation and the arts.

In the arts area, attendees painted a paver that will be used in the Club's garden. For health & life skills, everyone planted winter crops. A relay game between adult mentors and youth members was played for sports, fitness & recreation.   

At the end of the evening, raffle prizes were drawn and two lucky children received bicycles donated by Tailwinds Bicycle Club.

"This year we really wanted our mentors to experience the activities our kids regularly participate in," stated Director of Operations Roberto Rodriguez. "It was great to see the pairs working together on projects that will have a lasting result. The children will see the pavers in the garden and remember this night."

To remember the evening, mentors received a souvenir coin that had Boys & Girls Club's logo on one side and the Back-A-Youth logo on the other.

"We hope that the mentors will keep the coin in their pocket and remember the great activities that are provided for local children at Boys & Girls Clubs," said Rodriguez. "We want the mentors to pass the coins onto someone else in the community to encourage them to reach out to Boys & Girls Clubs and volunteer."

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, please contact Kathryn Scott at 805.922.7163.

— Kathryn Scott represents Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley

