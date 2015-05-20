Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley Now Accepting Summer Memberships

Every child deserves a great future. For every hour a child spends in school, they spend two hours out of school. The way a child spends those hours after school and during the summer can significantly influence the path they take later in life. Too many kids are not given the tools, opportunities, and encouragement needed to be ready for success.

Serving nearly 8,300 children annually, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is the valley's leading after-school and summer learning provider that is helping close the educational opportunity gap in our community. Through fun, life-changing academic success programs, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley encourages kids to graduate from high school on time-ready for a post-secondary education and 21st century career. Through its fun and educational Summer Brain Gain Program, BGCSMV aims to prevent summer learning loss and keep kids on track for the coming school year.

Summer Brain Gain is comprised of six one-week modules for each grade level with themed activities for elementary school, middle school and high school students. Supported by Disney and Old Navy, each module takes a project-based learning approach; youth engage in a process of learning through discovery, creative expression, group work and a final project or production. Examples of these modules include "Bio Motion" and "Bug Off!" where club youth can explore how living things navigate their environments or examine the incredible amount of diversity in the insect world.

"We are committed to ensuring that Santa Maria's youth, especially those who need us most, graduate from high school on time with a plan for the future," said Jeremy Deming, chief professional officer of BGCSMV. "To fight the detrimental effect of summer learning loss, Summer Brain Gain offers fun, hands-on learning opportunities that keep the kids' minds active and engaged."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is accepting enrollment for their summer programs. Both clubs in Santa Maria and Guadalupe will be running the Summer Brain Gain Program. The summer membership fee is only $60 per child and that includes lunches provided by the Community Action Commission.

The Santa Maria Club located at 901 N. Railroad. Summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from June 15 through Aug. 7. Call 805.922.7763.

The Guadalupe Club is located at 4691 11th St. The summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from June 15 through Aug. 13. Call 805.343.7813.

Boys & Girls Clubs summer members will also take part in other fun activities like photography classes, drama/performing arts, fine art lessons, sports, field trips and much more. Membership applications can be downloaded online by clicking here or contact either location today to learn more.