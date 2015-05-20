Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:23 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley Now Accepting Summer Memberships

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is an after-school and summer learning provider serving nearly 8,300 children annually.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is an after-school and summer learning provider serving nearly 8,300 children annually. (Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley photo)
By Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley | May 20, 2015 | 2:54 p.m.

Every child deserves a great future. For every hour a child spends in school, they spend two hours out of school. The way a child spends those hours after school and during the summer can significantly influence the path they take later in life. Too many kids are not given the tools, opportunities, and encouragement needed to be ready for success.

Serving nearly 8,300 children annually, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is the valley's leading after-school and summer learning provider that is helping close the educational opportunity gap in our community. Through fun, life-changing academic success programs, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley encourages kids to graduate from high school on time-ready for a post-secondary education and 21st century career. Through its fun and educational Summer Brain Gain Program, BGCSMV aims to prevent summer learning loss and keep kids on track for the coming school year.

Summer Brain Gain is comprised of six one-week modules for each grade level with themed activities for elementary school, middle school and high school students. Supported by Disney and Old Navy, each module takes a project-based learning approach; youth engage in a process of learning through discovery, creative expression, group work and a final project or production. Examples of these modules include "Bio Motion" and "Bug Off!" where club youth can explore how living things navigate their environments or examine the incredible amount of diversity in the insect world.

"We are committed to ensuring that Santa Maria's youth, especially those who need us most, graduate from high school on time with a plan for the future," said Jeremy Deming, chief professional officer of BGCSMV. "To fight the detrimental effect of summer learning loss, Summer Brain Gain offers fun, hands-on learning opportunities that keep the kids' minds active and engaged."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is accepting enrollment for their summer programs. Both clubs in Santa Maria and Guadalupe will be running the Summer Brain Gain Program. The summer membership fee is only $60 per child and that includes lunches provided by the Community Action Commission.

The Santa Maria Club located at 901 N. Railroad. Summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from June 15 through Aug. 7. Call 805.922.7763.

The Guadalupe Club is located at 4691 11th St. The summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from June 15 through Aug. 13. Call 805.343.7813.

Boys & Girls Clubs summer members will also take part in other fun activities like photography classes, drama/performing arts, fine art lessons, sports, field trips and much more. Membership applications can be downloaded online by clicking here or contact either location today to learn more.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 