Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley Showcases Renovations

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley showed off its recently renovated operations center and exterior beautification project during an open house attended by some 50 visitors on Nov. 16.

Staff members moved into the new operations center, 901 N. Railroad, Santa Maria, a couple of months ago.

The center includes a conference room, lobby/reception area, copy room, storage room, and dedicated workspace for seven staff members. Aera Energy, BGCSMV's Foundation Board, the Santa Barbara Foundation, and private donations funded the project.

The former outcomes office, which housed four of the staff members, will be converted into a new STEM lab, courtesy of a grant from Phillips 66.

The exterior beautification project started about a year ago with the replacement of the club's roof. The building was then painted, new signage and exterior lighting was installed, and BGC-themed exterior window coverings were added.

Drought-tolerant landscaping and a new monument sign will complete the project in the weeks to come.

The donor recognition wall was updated in the courtyard to honor individuals and companies in the community who support BGCSMV on a consistent basis.



BGCSMV thanks the following sponsors for their help with these two major projects:

Aera Energy, BGCSMV's Foundation Board, Santa Barbara Foundation, Bob and Barbara Ogden, Greg and Donna France, Buddy and Terri Jacquith, David and Kelli Cox, Tim and Katy Murphy, Jesse Peralez, Tom Martinez & Associates.

Hanson Aggregates, Jesse Manriquez, Cal Coast Palm, Vince Lopez Jr. & Sons, Famco, Tileco, Cooper Chase, Airvol Block, Alliance Ready Mix, Al's Pump Service, Milagros Landscaping, Reggie Marmalejo (Club Alumni and Painter).

Sherwin Williams, Next Day Signs, Bendele Electric, Trinity Landscaping, and Apex Window Tinting.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley currently provides programs for some 2,000 registered children ages 6-18 in Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Another 5,000 children benefit from club-sponsored sports programming.

For more info on BGCSMV, call 354-7421 or visit bgcsmv.org.

— K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.