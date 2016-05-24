Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley Surpass Fundraising Goal After Attracting New Sponsorship

By Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley | May 24, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley are excited to share that they have just received another “50 for 50” sponsorship from the Woods Family Foundation and Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation. 

The $50,000 sponsorship pushes the organization over its $250,000 goal amount for the 2016 It Just Takes One Campaign. The total so far is $285,726, an amazing 114 percent of the target goal.

The financial investments of foundations and individuals alike help Boys & Girls Clubs cover the $1,169 annual cost of serving one child, and that support helps the organization be a home away from home, a place where children feel they belong, a place where great futures begin.

For over 50 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley has provided life-changing programs for youth on the Central Coast:

» A safe place: The Club is a safe place to learn and grow for those who may be left alone after school or on the streets with no guidance.

» Life-enhancing programs that can open young minds: Boys & Girls Clubs expose youth to new ideas and skills that prepare them for adult life, and all program offerings include character building.

» A relationship with caring and trained adults: Youth build relationships with our caring and trained adult youth development professionals and community volunteers. The more Boys & Girls Clubs staff and volunteers can positively influence the development of the children they serve, the better chances those children have of living successful adult lives. 

» Hope and opportunity: as young people experience what they have to offer, the Clubs become a place of hope and opportunity. Hope leads to increased self-confidence that helps our youth build goals for a brighter future.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley would like to thank you for your continued support. 

— For over 50 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley has been at the forefront of youth development, working with young people from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances.

