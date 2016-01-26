Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Golden Jubilee Event

The first Boys Club of Santa Maria opened in 1966, serving 100 local boys.
The first Boys Club of Santa Maria opened in 1966, serving 100 local boys. (BGCSMV photo)
By Kathryn Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maira Valley | January 26, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV) is celebrating 50 years of serving children Jan. 28, 2016, at the Santa Maria Country Club.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration is sponsored by longtime club supporter Aera Energy and features guest speaker Jim Clark, Boys & Girls Clubs of America's president and CEO.

The dinner kicks off year-long festivities planned by BGCSMV to honor the people and businesses that have supported the organization over the last five decades, its way of thanking them for their efforts in helping our organization reach this milestone. 

Boys Club of Santa Maria first opened its doors in 1966 when Police Officer Bill Bernhardt and Bob Magee, president of the Santa Maria Times, established the club at the old Kirk Lumber building on West Main Street.

Originally serving 100 boys, today the organization serves over 8,000 youth throughout Santa Maria Valley. BGCSMV has expanded to 10 locations including seven school sites, a public housing site and two traditional stand-alone sites. It is estimated that over 45,000 children have attended the club over the last 50 years of operation.

As part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration, BGCSMV is asking for club alumni to contact the club so they can be interviewed about their experiences.

The stories will be compiled into a living history of BGCSMV. Anyone interested in being interviewed should contact Kathryn Scott at 805.922.7163 x112 or [email protected].

"To reach the milestone of 50 years of operation as a nonprofit organization is a major accomplishment. The lifespan of most organizations like ours is 10-30 years at most. To make it this far is a testament to the generosity and philanthropic attitudes of this community," stated Jeremy Deming, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

"This event will help us commemorate and tell the stories of alumni and stakeholders who have witnessed the benefits of our organization through the decades," he said. 

— Kathryn Scott represents Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 