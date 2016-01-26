Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Golden Jubilee Event

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV) is celebrating 50 years of serving children Jan. 28, 2016, at the Santa Maria Country Club.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration is sponsored by longtime club supporter Aera Energy and features guest speaker Jim Clark, Boys & Girls Clubs of America's president and CEO.

The dinner kicks off year-long festivities planned by BGCSMV to honor the people and businesses that have supported the organization over the last five decades, its way of thanking them for their efforts in helping our organization reach this milestone.

Boys Club of Santa Maria first opened its doors in 1966 when Police Officer Bill Bernhardt and Bob Magee, president of the Santa Maria Times, established the club at the old Kirk Lumber building on West Main Street.

Originally serving 100 boys, today the organization serves over 8,000 youth throughout Santa Maria Valley. BGCSMV has expanded to 10 locations including seven school sites, a public housing site and two traditional stand-alone sites. It is estimated that over 45,000 children have attended the club over the last 50 years of operation.

As part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration, BGCSMV is asking for club alumni to contact the club so they can be interviewed about their experiences.

The stories will be compiled into a living history of BGCSMV. Anyone interested in being interviewed should contact Kathryn Scott at 805.922.7163 x112 or [email protected].

"To reach the milestone of 50 years of operation as a nonprofit organization is a major accomplishment. The lifespan of most organizations like ours is 10-30 years at most. To make it this far is a testament to the generosity and philanthropic attitudes of this community," stated Jeremy Deming, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

"This event will help us commemorate and tell the stories of alumni and stakeholders who have witnessed the benefits of our organization through the decades," he said.

— Kathryn Scott represents Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.