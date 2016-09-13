Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley to Host Kids Nite Out Event

(Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley photo)
By Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley | September 13, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is gearing up to celebrate its 13th Annual Kids Nite Out on Thursday, Sept. 13.

The event is being held at the Guadalupe Club located at 4655 11th St. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm.

Many fun activities are planned for the evening including dinner, crafts, games and much more.

Children will work with an adult mentor on numerous projects throughout the night.

Kids Nite Out aligns with BGCSMV's overall initiative to help kids and teens become more actively engaged in their community, live a healthy lifestyle and achieve academic success.
   
"At Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley we close the opportunity gap for kids in our community, enabling them to build a great future for themselves," says Jeremy Deming, Executive Director, BGCSMV.

"Kids Nite Out is a great opportunity for kids to have fun and foster strong relationships with caring adult mentors. This event is just one example of the amazing work we do each day to enable kids and teens to reach their full potential by graduating from high school on time, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and practicing healthy lifestyles."

Adult mentors are still needed for the event.

The cost to mentor is $25 per adult.

The fee includes dinner and a Kids Nite Out t-shirt.

If you are interested in participating please contact BGCSMV at (805)922-7163 or register online at http://bgcsmv.org by Sept. 13.
 
Back-A-Youth Night aims to reverse the negative trends facing today's youth.

With the public's support, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley will motivate our kids toward success through life-changing programs and services. 

This year's event is sponsored by Apio Inc, Beachside Produce, Aera Energy, Woods Family Foundation, Henry Newhall Mayo Foundation, Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, Coast Home Family Care, Challenger Harvesting, Inc, Darens Berries, Byrd Harvest, Moody Western Cooling, Murphy & Associates, Mike & Linda Cordero, Next Day Signs and American Screen Printing. 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley currently provides programs for over 1,400 registered children ages 6 to 18 in Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

An additional 6,900 children benefit from Club sponsored sports programming.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley's mission is to enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, & caring citizens.

For more info on BGCSMV, please call 805-354-7421 or visit bgcsmv.org 

 
