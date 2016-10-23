Santa Maria Valley Boys & Girls Clubs Serving Up Hot Dinners to All Members at End of Day

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV) has partnered with Community Action Commission (CAC) to provide dinner for club members at all 10 club locations. The meals are prepared offsite and delivered to club sites daily.

Children attending any of the club sites receive a hot meal before they leave at the end of the day. The nutritionally balanced menu is seasonal and locally sourced in co-operation with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and prepared at the Good Samaritan Shelter. Menus offer such entrees as chicken and dumplings and beef fajitas.

Chef Anthony Trezza is passionate about providing high-quality, nutritional, and tasty food.

"As a chef, I feel that it's great that we can provide a meal to children in need. It's not enough just to provide nutrition. I want to provide something that tastes great and looks great. Good food comes from the heart," Trezza said.

Nester Frausto, health and life skills coordinator at BGCSMV, knows this meal program is important to club members.

"A lot of children we serve would go without a nutritious meal in the evening if it weren't for our dinner program. Their next meal would be breakfast at school. I know it's important to our parents that their children are getting a healthy meal before they leave the club each day," Frausto said.

Fran Forman, CAC executive director, added: "We are delighted to be partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley to make sure that local children are healthy and well fed. The dinner program fills a nutrition gap for children who might not otherwise have access to healthy evening meals."



Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley expresses its appreciation for CAC's commitment to nourish the youth who are served through this collaborative dinner program.

— K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.