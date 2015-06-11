Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Clubs in Santa Barbara Receive Combined $10,000 Donation from Cappello & Noël

A. Barry Cappello, third from right, managing partner of Cappello & Noël LLP, presents a check to Michael Baker, right, chief executive officer, and Jim Crook, second from right, board president for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. Cappello & Noël partner Leila Noël, third from left, presents a check to Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, and board president Jim Turner.
A. Barry Cappello, third from right, managing partner of Cappello & Noël LLP, presents a check to Michael Baker, right, chief executive officer, and Jim Crook, second from right, board president for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. Cappello & Noël partner Leila Noël, third from left, presents a check to Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, and board president Jim Turner. (Cappello & Noël LLP photo)
By Diane Zakian Rumbaugh for Cappello & Noël LLP | June 11, 2015 | 3:42 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County each received a $5,000 donation last Friday from the Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël LLP.

“We are so incredibly pleased that Cappello & Noël has reached out to both of the Boys & Girls clubs that serve Santa Barbara,” said Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. “Donations like this are absolutely invaluable to help us to continue to provide much-needed community-based facilities where kids can become involved in educational, sports, recreational and character-building activities. I am overjoyed by their generous donation and it will truly be put to good use for the over 2,000 kids both our clubs serve.”

The donations were made at the Boys & Girls Club on West Anapamu Street with Cappello & Noël partners Barry Cappello and Leila Noël presenting the donations to representatives from both clubs. Representing the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara were Brown and board president Jim Turner. Representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County were Michael Baker, chief executive officer, and board president Jim Crook.

“Our organization is relentless when it comes to reaching those youth that need our services the most and eliminate any financial barrier that causes that to not happen,” Baker said. “It takes great corporate citizens like Cappello & Noël to help us reach these kids. Their donation will help our club transport youth from a troubled neighborhood to and from our facilities each day for free.”

“Our community’s kids are its future,” says Cappello, managing partner of Cappello & Noël. “It’s important that they have access to quality after school programs where they can learn, grow and be encouraged to succeed.”

For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara at 805.962.2382 or by clicking here, and the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County at 805.966.2811 or by clicking here.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 