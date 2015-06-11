Boys & Girls Clubs in Santa Barbara Receive Combined $10,000 Donation from Cappello & Noël

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County each received a $5,000 donation last Friday from the Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël LLP.

“We are so incredibly pleased that Cappello & Noël has reached out to both of the Boys & Girls clubs that serve Santa Barbara,” said Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. “Donations like this are absolutely invaluable to help us to continue to provide much-needed community-based facilities where kids can become involved in educational, sports, recreational and character-building activities. I am overjoyed by their generous donation and it will truly be put to good use for the over 2,000 kids both our clubs serve.”

The donations were made at the Boys & Girls Club on West Anapamu Street with Cappello & Noël partners Barry Cappello and Leila Noël presenting the donations to representatives from both clubs. Representing the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara were Brown and board president Jim Turner. Representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County were Michael Baker, chief executive officer, and board president Jim Crook.

“Our organization is relentless when it comes to reaching those youth that need our services the most and eliminate any financial barrier that causes that to not happen,” Baker said. “It takes great corporate citizens like Cappello & Noël to help us reach these kids. Their donation will help our club transport youth from a troubled neighborhood to and from our facilities each day for free.”

“Our community’s kids are its future,” says Cappello, managing partner of Cappello & Noël. “It’s important that they have access to quality after school programs where they can learn, grow and be encouraged to succeed.”

For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara at 805.962.2382 or by clicking here, and the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County at 805.966.2811 or by clicking here.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.