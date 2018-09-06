Boys & Girls Club’s Sharks Football Program Off and Running for 5th Season

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club is fielding teams in the Pacific Youth Football League for the fifth year.

The club has teams in the Pee-Wee (ages 7-9), Bantam (10-11), Midget (11-12), Junior (12-13) and Senior (13-14) divisions. The teams are nicknamed the Sharks. They compete in a league with more than 120 teams.

So far, the Bantam and Midget teams are 2-0, the Juniors are 1-0 and the Pee-Wees (0-1) and Seniors (0-2) are looking for their first wins.

Monty Lopez has scored six touchdowns in the two wins for the Bantam Sharks. The Midget Sharks beat Thousand Oaks 42-2 and Moorpark 36-22.

The Junior Sharks are 1-0 after a 30-0 win against the Burbank Vikings. Quarterback Able Renteria passed for two touchdowns and more than 100 yards in the win.

The Pee-Wee Sharks lost against Fillmore and the Senior Sharks suffered tough defeats to Moorpark and Camarillo. They look to rebound this weekend against Thousand Oaks.

In addition to the football teams, there is a Sharks cheer program that is run by Crush Athletics.

