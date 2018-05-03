Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:55 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

Boys Take Frontier League Title, Girls Come in Second For Carpinteria Swim

The Warrior boys 200 yard medley relay took first place

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 3, 2018 | 9:41 p.m.

For a school year marred by evacuations and often tempestuous weather, Carpinteria has emerged with championship-level production from its athletics squads. 

The Warriors boys swim took first place in the Frontier League finals on Thursday, while the girls finished in second place. 

Boys 

The boys 200 yard medley relay team, seniors Ryan Fly and Jordan Perez and sophomore Nathan Endow and freshmen Beau Persoon swept the competition with a first-place finish and qualified for CIF with a 10 second drop in a time of 1:54.21.

Fly won both the 500 yard freestyle in a time of 5:33.24 and the 200 yard freestyle in a time of 2:01.32 to defend his titles from last year. 

Sophomore Nathan Endow had a huge swim in the 200 Yard Individual Medley with a four second drop from Tuesday to out touch the first place seat and qualify for CIF. Endow finished second with at time of 1:03.84 while dropping five seconds.

Junior Jack Gay went under 1:00 for the first time ever with a time of 59.16 and freshman Beau Persoon won the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 55.88.

Persoon and Senior Jordan Perez battled in the 50 yard freestyle, with Persoon just fingers away from Jordan. Persoon took the win in the 50 yard freestyle 24.26 and Jordan Perez took second 24.35 both qualifying for CIF. 

Perez later started off the 200 Freestyle Relay leg to qualify for the 50 freestyle with at time of 24.15. Junior JR Hujduko had a huge swim this week in the 50 yard freestyle finishing 4fourh in a time of 26.60. 

Juniors JR Hajduko and Jack Gay both made championship finals, scoring fifth place and third place with times of 1:26.17 and 1:22.86.

The boys 200 yard freestyle relay of Persoon, Hajduko, Fly and Perez took the win and qualified for CIF with a time of 1:42.49.

Perez dropped half a second to win the 100 yard back stroke and to qualify for CIF with a time of 1:01.52.  

The boys 400 yard freestyle relay, Hajducko, Liam Slade, Gay and Endow took the championship win with a time of 4:03.52.

Girls

Junior Jessica Cruz took third in the 200 yard freestyle while qualifying for CIF with a time of 2:20.31. Sophomore Sydney Endow had a stellar performance finishing second in the 200 Individual Medley with at time of 2:44.48.

Freshmen Cassidy Hajduko dropped four seconds in her 100 yard butterfly, finishing eighth with at time of 1:39.81. Endow had a season best in the 100 Yard butterfly with a time of 1:16.32.

The girls 200 yard medley relay team, sophomores Endow, Lexi Persoon, Olivia Sheaffer and Jessica Cruz took second place while qualifying for CIF with a time of 2:10.12.Freshmen Mia Cox dropped a second in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:16.45. Hajduko dropped two seconds in the 100 yard freestyle to finish with a time of 1:13.25 and Sophomore Olivia Sheaffer finished 10th in the 100 yard freestyle with a season best of 1:09.48.

Persoon set a new personal best winning the 500 yard freestyle in a time of 5:45.35 while qualifying for CIF.  She also won the 100 yard breast stroke with a time of 1:16.21 also qualifying for CIF. 

The girls 200 yard freestyle relay, Endow, Persoon, Cox and Cruz, took second place while qualifying for CIF with a time of 1:58.34.

Sheaffer and Perez both dropped 2 seconds in their 100 yard back stroke with times of 1:32.34 and 1:29.64.  

Cruz dropped a second to take second place while qualifying for CIF with a time of 1:13.82.

Carpinteria also received a huge day from Kate Gay, who made the championship final in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:35.22 and took sixth place in league. 

The girls 400 yard freestyle relay of Gay, Hajduko,  Cox, and Sheaffer took third place with a time of 4:54.87.

