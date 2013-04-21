Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:05 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Battle Tough Against Mira Costa

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 21, 2013 | 4:50 p.m.

Under very warm conditions Saturday, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team fell to No. 8 Mira Costa, 6-12.

In the close sets, making more unenforced errors than the opponent changed the outcome of the set. We did not convert the sets we needed to convert. Nonetheless, the Chargers battled hard, as the match was well more than 2½ hours.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz took our only two sets. In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang continued their sweep, and extended their record to 34-2. In addition, Alex Yang and Greg Steigerwald took the fourth set.  Sportsmanship prevailed between both teams and coaches. At the end we shared handshakes and chocolate.

The Chargers will host Santa Barbara on Monday.

Dos Pueblos falls to 11-5 overall; Mira Costa improves to 15-2.

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Caleb Franzen 0-2; Dylan Zapata 0-1; Quinn Hensley 0-3; Patrick Corpuz 2-1

» Mira Costa Singles — Evan Han 3-0; Alex Gaal 2-1; Jason Wu 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Andrew Tufenkian/Ankush Khemani 0-3; Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 1-2

» Mira Costa Doubles — Michael Corella/Joey Rotheram 2-1; Connor Matthews/Tim Wissel 2-1; B.Sands/Zak Vand 0-1; Ross Wooldridge/Zak Vand 1-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

