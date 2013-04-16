Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Battle Winds, Royals in 12-6 Win

Swirling winds at the Dos Pueblos High School tennis courts kept the Chargers (10-4, 5-1) and Royals guessing where the ball would eventually drop.

Although the Chargers swept all nine sets in doubles, and came away with a 12-6 win, it was not without an intense battle.

San Marcos’ pairings were different from the last match. In round one, Ankush Khemani and Greg Steigerwald played against Ramin Parvin and Mathis McComb on the upper courts under gale-force winds. The Chargers pair were down 1-4. They managed to settle down after a brief talk and climbed back to take the set to a tiebreaker, which they won 7-2. They followed up by taking the next two sets efficiently, 6-1 and 6-0.

Andrew Tufenkian and Alex Yang went 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang went 6-1, 6-4, 6-1, extending their record to 28-2.

In singles, Petar Jivkov and Luca Ferrari proved too strong, and our singles players took sets from their No. 3 players.

I am proud of our team, who stayed steady whatever the conditions were. At the end, after handshakes, both teams shared pizzas to celebrate a DP player’s birthday.

Way to go, Chargers. Next up for the Chargers is a road trip to Campbell Hall (Weddington Tennis Center) on Friday.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Caleb Franzen 1-2; Patrick Corpuz 1-2; Quinn Hensley 1-2

» San Marcos Singles — Petar Jivkov 3-0; Luca Ferrari 3-0; Thumanoon Jenarewong 0-2; Oliver Piltch 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casasdy/Joshua Wang 3-0; Andrew Tufenkian/Alex Yang 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Greg Steigerwald 3-0

» San Marcos Doubles — Owen Lincoln/Jake Wheelock 0-3; Jack Haley/Travis Smelley 0-3; Ramin Parvin/Mathis McComb 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.