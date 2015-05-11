Boys Tennis: Chargers Fall in Semifinals of Doubles Tourney, Look Ahead to CIF Playoff Match

The Dos Pueblos Chargers' run came to an end in the semifinals of the Channel League Individual Doubles Tournament last Thursday.

Two fine doubles' teams competed — Miles Baldwin and Joshua Wang from Dos Pueblos and Jordan Rodnick and Logan Lender from Santa Barbara — over two hours under drizzly or windy conditions. Many have said it was the best match of the tournament as both pairs battled to the end and gave everything they had.

In the end, the Chargers fell 6-7, 2-6 and 6-7. Added to that, both pairs illustrated good sportsmanship. Baldwin/Wang will be alternates for the Sectionals on May 28.

I want to thank our team members/coaches and family who came out to support. I counted a group of 16 cheering.

Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers will host Loyola at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a first-round CIF playoff match.

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.