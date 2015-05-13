Boys Tennis: Chargers Fall Short in First Round of CIF Playoffs

The Dos Pueblos Chargers battled as hard as they could Wednesday at home against Loyola in the first round of the CIF playoffs, but came up short, 2-16, and could not convert five close sets.

Only two pairs in doubles took sets — Joshua Wang/Vincent Villano and Miles Baldwin/Quinn Hensley.

Nonetheless, I'm very proud of this team, who remained positive throughout the three rounds and did their best. The sportsmanship between the two teams was evident.

We have had a terrific run in a rebuilding year. We finish at 14-6. In addition, the camaraderie and support have been outstanding all season.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.