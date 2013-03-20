Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Fall to San Marcos in JV Matchup

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 20, 2013 | 5:17 a.m.

The JV Chargers of Dos Pueblos High School played their first of two boys’ tennis matches versus the JV Royals at home on Tuesday, with San Marcos scoring a 13-5 win.

Their strength rested in singles with a sweep by Dylan Zapata, who lost only four games, and one set from Ameet Braganza.

San Marcos dominated the doubles, thanks to Coach Fred Hartzman. In doubles, DP’s lone set came from Chase Fierro and Landon Brand.

Coach Alexei and I saw lots of energy and fire on those courts. Some of the sets lost were quite close. Three of our varsity captains, Mason Casady, Ankush Khemani and Joshua Wang, along with teammates Sanad Shabbar, Greg Steigerwald, Andrew Tufenkian and Noah Gluschankoff joined to support the JV team.

Sportsmanship prevailed Tuesday. Both teams, including the three coaches, shared cookies and handshakes at the end. Way to go, Chargers!

The JV Chargers have their next match at home on Wednesday versus Orcutt Academy.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Dylan Zapata 3-0; Ameet Braganza 1-2; Michael Soto 0-2; Roshan Naik 0-1

» San Marcos Singles: Derek Tilyon 1-1; Nick Schultz 1-0; Andy Mandrell 1-2; Christo Anderson 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: William Bermant/Kyle Riharb 0-3; Jeffrey McDaniel/Justin Worley 0-3; Chase Fierro/Landon Brand 1-2

» San Marcos Doubles: Matt Lockwood/Nicky Leeds 3-0; Cody Kreuser/Mathis McComb 3-0; Anthony Beurre/ Sam Kilpatrick 0-1; Sam Kilpatrick/Connor Huggins 2-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 