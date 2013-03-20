Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Fall to San Marcos in JV Matchup

The JV Chargers of Dos Pueblos High School played their first of two boys’ tennis matches versus the JV Royals at home on Tuesday, with San Marcos scoring a 13-5 win.

Their strength rested in singles with a sweep by Dylan Zapata, who lost only four games, and one set from Ameet Braganza.

San Marcos dominated the doubles, thanks to Coach Fred Hartzman. In doubles, DP’s lone set came from Chase Fierro and Landon Brand.

Coach Alexei and I saw lots of energy and fire on those courts. Some of the sets lost were quite close. Three of our varsity captains, Mason Casady, Ankush Khemani and Joshua Wang, along with teammates Sanad Shabbar, Greg Steigerwald, Andrew Tufenkian and Noah Gluschankoff joined to support the JV team.

Sportsmanship prevailed Tuesday. Both teams, including the three coaches, shared cookies and handshakes at the end. Way to go, Chargers!

The JV Chargers have their next match at home on Wednesday versus Orcutt Academy.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Dylan Zapata 3-0; Ameet Braganza 1-2; Michael Soto 0-2; Roshan Naik 0-1

» San Marcos Singles: Derek Tilyon 1-1; Nick Schultz 1-0; Andy Mandrell 1-2; Christo Anderson 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: William Bermant/Kyle Riharb 0-3; Jeffrey McDaniel/Justin Worley 0-3; Chase Fierro/Landon Brand 1-2

» San Marcos Doubles: Matt Lockwood/Nicky Leeds 3-0; Cody Kreuser/Mathis McComb 3-0; Anthony Beurre/ Sam Kilpatrick 0-1; Sam Kilpatrick/Connor Huggins 2-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.