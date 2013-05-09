Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Fall to Westlake in CIF Playoffs

Dos Pueblos High School fell 7-11 to Westlake at its courts Wednesday in the first round of CIF boys’ tennis playoffs.

By the end of the first round, both teams were tied 3-3.

In singles, the Chargers’ (12-7) Patrick Corpuz took down the Warriors’ (18-1) four-star recruit Jeremy Model (whom he lost to during the season) and three-star recruit Alexander Loh.

In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang continued their outstanding performance and swept, losing only four games, and closing their season with a 42-5 record.

I was proud of how much our team has improved over the season and how tough and focused they played Wednesday. In addition, exceptional sportsmanship prevailed.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Quinn Hensley 0-3; Patrick Corpuz 2-1; Sanad Shabbar 0-2; William Bermant 0-1

» Westlake Singles — Jeremy Model 2-1; Alexander Loh 2-1; Matthew Gottlieb 3-0

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Greg Steigerwald/Ankush Khemani 1-2; Caleb Franzen/Andrew Tufenkian 1-2

» Westlake Doubles — Michael Stephenson/Matt Hoisch 2-1; Jonah Dennis/Andrew Davies 2-1; Sumant Iyer/Nathan Noh 0-2; Yang Guo/Nathan Noh 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.