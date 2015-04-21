Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:18 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Boys Tennis: Chargers Lose Battle with Dons

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 21, 2015 | 6:07 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School Chargers hosted the Santa Barbara High Dons on Tuesday in a league boys tennis contest under cloudy cover, with the Chargers falling 5-13.

In singles, Joshua Wang gave us a lesson in consistency and calmness as he took down the #1 and #3 singles' players in 6-0 wins. Quinn Hensley gave us the other set in singles after being down 0-3. Chris Lane battled to the end and almost won his first match, and climbed back from a deficit of 2-5. He fell 5-7 but stayed focused and energized for the remaining two rounds and took some games off tournament players.

In doubles, Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano eked out two long and aggressive sets, and Ameet Braganza and Ryan Daniel battled in their first round but fell in a set tiebreaker.

We appreciated the numerous spectators who came out to support us.

I'm proud of our Chargers, who played gutsy and fiery plus showed great improvement from the last time we played this powerhouse team.

The Chargers head to Santa Ynez on Monday for a 3 p.m. match. 

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

