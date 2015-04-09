Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Boys Tennis: Chargers Put Up Solid Showing Against Arroyo Grande

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 9, 2015 | 8:29 p.m.

Spring break did not hamper the Chargers' play Thursday at Arroyo Grande. They played with purpose and focus, and showed great movement.

Added to that, captain Patrick Corpuz cheered on his teammates, between points on his court.

The windy courts at Dos Pueblos prepared the Chargers for a windy non-league contest at Arroyo Grande. They took down the Eagles in a solid effort of 15-3.

They were without top starter Joshua Wang. We won eight of nine sets in singles, thanks to Corpuz and Miles Baldwin who swept, losing only five games between them. Quinn Hensley won the other two sets.

In doubles action, we won seven sets, where Mason Dochterman and Chris Lane swept. Other pairs who took sets were the pairs of Vincent Villano and Bryce Ambrose, Ryan Daniel and Ameet Braganza, and Ryan Hodosy and Garret Foreman. Two long sets went the distance but did not go our way. Braganza and Daniel's second round set was pushed to a tiebreaker. In the third round, Christian Hodosy and Ryan O'Gorman were down 2-5, climbed back to 5-5, but fell 5-7.

We appreciated the sportsmanship between the two teams.

DP improves to 9-3 overall. Arroyo Grande drops to 10-6.

Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers host Stockdale at 3 p.m. Friday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 3-0; Miles Baldwin 3-0;Quinn Hensley 2-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Mason Dochterman/Chris Lane 3-0; Vincent Villano/Bryce Ambrose 2-0;

Ameet Braganza/Ryan Daniel 1-1; Ryan Hodosy/Garret Foreman 1-0; Christian Hodosy/Ryan O'Gorman 0-1

Arroyo Grande Singles

Andrew Arcangel 1-2; Sam Silva 0-2; Greg Haydon 0-2; Matt Pringle 0-1; Matt Fuentez 0-1

Arroyo Grande Doubles

Patrick Angle/Parker Turner 1-2; Joseph Gorgance/Tyler Tencati 1-2;Austin Bricker/Joe Watson 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

