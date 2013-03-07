Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Sweep Up Against San Luis Obispo

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 7, 2013 | 12:50 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School Chargers (3-2) and the San Luis Obispo Tigers (3-1) managed to sneak in a boys’ tennis match between rain showers at the DP courts on Wednesday.

Both teams had to play efficiently. After the first round, Dos Pueblos led 5-1, then 8-4 by the end of the second round, ultimately winning 12-6.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz swept 6-4, 6-0, 6-1, and we all watched his intense battle against SLO’s No. 1, Mason Hansen (131, B16s). In addition, Quinn Hensley gave us the fourth set in singles by snagging a 6-0 set vs. No. 2 Nick Johnson. Sanad Shabbar at No. 3 was leading 4-1 in his match vs. Brooks Rossi when he felt pain in his shoulder and arm. He bravely finished the set 4-6 and headed for treatment. Dylan Zapata stepped in to finish the next two rounds.

In doubles, DP took eight of nine sets. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang swept along with the duo of Caleb Franzen and Alex Yang. Lastly, Greg Steigerwald and Andrew Tufenkian took two sets.

We concentrated on closing out sets and it showed. I am proud of our team’s performance. Moreover, both teams showed great sportsmanship.

Our next contest will be next Thursday against Buena at home, our first Channel League match. Way to go, Chargers!

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Patrick Corpuz 3-0; Quinn Hensley 1-2; Sanad Shabbar 0-1; Dylan Zapata 0-2

» San Luis Obispo Singles: Mason Hansen 2-1; Nick Johnson 1-2; Brooks Rossi 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Caleb Franzen/Alex Yang 3-0; Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 2-1

» San Luis Obispo Doubles: Josh Milla/Scott Hicks 0-3; Luke Iunker/Noah Cleere 1-2; Brandon Lippold/Cole Stephenson 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

