Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Take Down Campbell Hall Vikings, 14-4

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team headed to the heat (well into the 80s) at the Weddington Tennis Club on Friday to play the Campbell Hall Vikings, and won their road match 14-4.

The Vikings were without one or two players, who were off on college visits. The Chargers carried their windy conditions with them to the club. The goal was to play efficiently in the heat and wind. The team did.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz, making use of big serves and line drives, swept his three sets, losing only two games.

In doubles, we swept all nine sets. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang lost only two games in their three sets and bettered their record to 31-2.

Both teams exhibited fine sportsmanship. In addition, Coach Kuechel was a wonderful host.

Dos Pueblos improved its overall record to 11-4; Campbell Hall fell to 9-3.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Caleb Franzen 1-2; Patrick Corpuz 3-0; Quinn Hensley 1-2

» Campbell Hall Singles — Jacob Gerzenshtein 2-1; Gilbert Chung 2-1; Derrick Adomian 0-3

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Andrew Tufenkian/Ankush Khemani: 3-0; Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 2-0; Sanad Shabbar/Greg Steigerwald 1-0

» Campbell Hall Doubles — Adrian Detchmendy/Garrett Elconin 0-3; Sam Spirer/William Normand 0-3; Evan Hasencamp/William Silverstein 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.