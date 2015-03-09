Boys Tennis: Chargers Tie in Sets But Win in Games vs. Oaks Christian

Advice

The Dos Pueblos High School Chargers headed to Oaks Christian on Monday for a nonleague boys tennis contest to quell the Lions at their beautiful site, the North Ranch Country Club.

After the nearly three-hour highly charged match, both teams tied 9-9 in sets but the Chargers came through with games, winning 82-68 games.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz snagged two sets quickly after a long first set, which was lost in a set tiebreaker. His opponent, Gibson Parker, was feeling the aches after that long set and had to face Miles Baldwin right after. Miles swept his three sets, losing only two games.

Garret Foreman and Christian Hodosy got great experience against top flight players.

In doubles, Bryce Ambrose and Mason Dochterman along with Quinn Hensley and Vincent Villano took two sets each.

Four doubles sets (two belonged to Chris Lane and Ryan Daniel) were tightly fought but went in favor of Oaks Christian.

It was indeed a close match, where each player dug deep and grinded out every point. Some of our players climbed back from deficits. What an amazing match through and through.

The Chargers improved to 2-2. Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers host Ventura at 3 p.m. Tuesday for the first league match of the season.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.