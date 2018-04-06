Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Battles San Luis Obispo, Wins in Games

The Dos Pueblos High School Chargers hosted San Luis Obispo on a blustery day Monday in a nonleague boys tennis contest.

Dust was kicking up everywhere. Errant balls flew everywhere. This is our third match where we tied in sets and won in games. This time, we won 89-79 in games.

In singles, the Chargers took seven sets. Patrick Corpuz took two sets at 6-0, and battled in the third round but fell in the set tiebreaker.

Miles Baldwin swept his sets, losing six games, only one less game than Corpuz.

Joshua Wang started well with a 6-1 opening set, but in the second round experienced cramps and was leading 5-2. He fought through them and won the set tiebreaker. In the third round, even after bananas and Gatorade, the cramps came back, but he took four valuable games.

In doubles, we took two sets, one of which was won in a third round tiebreaker, thanks to Quinn Hensley and Vincent Villano. The other set was won by Bryce Ambrose and Mason Dochterman. The Chargers had three other sets that were quite competitive but did not convert, but gained a lot of games.

I am proud of this team, who battled to the end. Even cramps and fatigue will not stop them from competing.

The Chargers host Cate at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.