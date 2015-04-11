Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:05 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 
Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Clobbers Arroyo Grande

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 11, 2015 | 8:14 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos Chargers JV boys tennis team posted the same score, 15-3, as the varsity team in its win over the Arroyo Grande JV Eagles on Thursday. This time, the Chargers had all of their players.

Leading the seven sets in singles was Jason Lee, followed by Kevin Wang and Ryan Mintzer with two each. Leading the eight sets in doubles were the tall duo of Yanik Koster and Jeffrey McDaniel, allowing only four games in their sweep.

Michael Soto and Davide Gerli took two sets. On line three, Eddie Park did double duty with two partners, Lorenz Chen and Landon Brand. That last set with Brand in the third round went the distance and provided a thrilling end as the pair won the tiebreaker.

The team members pumped each other up and displayed such determination and drive. Way to go, Chargers!

The JV Chargers have a week’s break before hosting JV Santa Ynez at 3 p.m. April 27.

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Jason Lee 3-0; Kevin Wang 2-1; Ryan Mintzer 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Yanik Koster/Jeffrey McDaniel 3-0; Davide Gerli/Michael Soto 2-1; Eddie Park/Lorenz Chen 1-0; Eddie Park/Landon Brand 2-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

