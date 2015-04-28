Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:02 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Comes Out on Top Against San Marcos, 11-7

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 28, 2015 | 7:09 p.m.

It was a little breezy and very warm throughout Tuesday's league match between the Dos Pueblos High School Chargers and the San Marcos Royals. The courts were quite heated up with the incredible play of both teams.

Inspiration, determination and guts led the Chargers to the 11-7 win. Last time, we went 9-9 and won in games. We knew the battle would be very tough.

One singles player had a sore knee and had to play doubles. When we started the match, we could not predict the outcome, except that it would be very close. We went 4-2 in the first round, then 3-3 in the second round. By the third round, all we could do was wait and see.

In singles, Mason Dochterman took two sets, one from Lars Scannel and the other from Derek Tilton. Quinn Hensley and Chris Lane each took a set. We counted four in singles.

In doubles, we got a nice surprise from new pairings. We took seven sets. Joshua Wang/Vincent Villano swept, losing only three games. The other sweepers were Miles Baldwin/Bryce Ambrose. The seventh set came from Ryan Daniel/Ameet Braganza.

I am very proud of our team, who performed so well in this rebuilding year. We finish at #2 in Channel League.

Dos Pueblos improves to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in league; 14-5 is our best record ever in a rebuilding year.

On Monday, we begin the singles part of the Channel League Individual Tournament hosted by San Marcos. Two rounds will be played. The first round will begin at 2:30 p.m.

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

