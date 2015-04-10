Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:24 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Comes Out on Top Against Stockdale

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 10, 2015 | 6:32 p.m.

It was inspired play that pushed the Dos Pueblos Chargers through the non-league boys tennis match at our windy courts Friday, with DP beating Stockdale, 11-7.

We were without our top singles player, Patrick Corpuz, who is nursing an injury. Most of this season we have been without some of our starters. That means everyone has to step up and play tougher.

In singles, we snagged six sets. Leading us was Miles Baldwin, who swept, losing only one game in his efforts. Ameet Braganza, who rarely plays singles, gave us two amazing and long sets. He was behind in both sets and grinded out points to take the wins at 7-5 each. It was impressive to see how tenacious he is with every point. Taking the sixth set was Mason Dochterman. In spite of the many blisters on his hand, he kept firing his shots.

In doubles, we took five. Chris Lane and Joshua Wang played only two sets together and won both 6-1, 6-4, respectively. Vincent Villano and Quinn Hensley won two of their sets, and Bryce Ambrose and Ryan Hodosy took the fifth set.

Great sportsmanship was evident on all courts. We appreciate Coach Hillestad and his talented team for driving up every year to play us. I am proud of how our team performed. In spite of some brand-new partnerships, thrown together just before the lineup,  the players adapted and adjusted.

Dos Pueblos improves to 10-3, and Stockdale falls to 14-5.

Dos Pueblos heads to Buena on Monday for a 3:15 p.m. Channel League match.

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Miles Baldwin 3-0; Mason Dochterman 1-1; Ameet Braganza 2-1; Garret Foreman 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Vincent Villano/Quinn Hensley 2-1; Chris Lane/Ryan Daniel 0-1; Chris Lane/Joshua Wang 2-0; Bryce Ambrose/Ryan Hodosy 1-2

» Stockdale Singles: Andre Paradise 2-1; Shawn Bhogal 0-3; Kian Talaei 1-2

» Stockdale Doubles: Eddie/Andrew Ramirez 1-2; Daniel Van Matre/Raguvir Kunani 3-0; Manan Thaker/Dev Madeka 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 