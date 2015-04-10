Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Comes Out on Top Against Stockdale

It was inspired play that pushed the Dos Pueblos Chargers through the non-league boys tennis match at our windy courts Friday, with DP beating Stockdale, 11-7.

We were without our top singles player, Patrick Corpuz, who is nursing an injury. Most of this season we have been without some of our starters. That means everyone has to step up and play tougher.

In singles, we snagged six sets. Leading us was Miles Baldwin, who swept, losing only one game in his efforts. Ameet Braganza, who rarely plays singles, gave us two amazing and long sets. He was behind in both sets and grinded out points to take the wins at 7-5 each. It was impressive to see how tenacious he is with every point. Taking the sixth set was Mason Dochterman. In spite of the many blisters on his hand, he kept firing his shots.

In doubles, we took five. Chris Lane and Joshua Wang played only two sets together and won both 6-1, 6-4, respectively. Vincent Villano and Quinn Hensley won two of their sets, and Bryce Ambrose and Ryan Hodosy took the fifth set.

Great sportsmanship was evident on all courts. We appreciate Coach Hillestad and his talented team for driving up every year to play us. I am proud of how our team performed. In spite of some brand-new partnerships, thrown together just before the lineup, the players adapted and adjusted.

Dos Pueblos improves to 10-3, and Stockdale falls to 14-5.

Dos Pueblos heads to Buena on Monday for a 3:15 p.m. Channel League match.

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Miles Baldwin 3-0; Mason Dochterman 1-1; Ameet Braganza 2-1; Garret Foreman 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Vincent Villano/Quinn Hensley 2-1; Chris Lane/Ryan Daniel 0-1; Chris Lane/Joshua Wang 2-0; Bryce Ambrose/Ryan Hodosy 1-2

» Stockdale Singles: Andre Paradise 2-1; Shawn Bhogal 0-3; Kian Talaei 1-2

» Stockdale Doubles: Eddie/Andrew Ramirez 1-2; Daniel Van Matre/Raguvir Kunani 3-0; Manan Thaker/Dev Madeka 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.