Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Dominates in League Win Over Buena

The Dos Pueblos Chargers headed to Buena on Monday, a perfect tennis-weather day, and won 18-0.

Miles Baldwin and Quinn Hensley along with Bryce Ambrose and Vincent Villano led the sweeps without losing a game in this fifth league match.

The other doubles teams of Chris Lane and Ameet Braganza and Ryan Hodosy and Christian Hodosy followed suit.

In addition, Ryan Daniel, celebrating his 16th birthday, snagged a 6-1 set. Garret Foreman took two sets at 6-0 and 6-4.

The Chargers played efficiently and effectively. Afterward, we headed to In-N-Out Burger for a team dinner. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos improves to 11-3 overall and 4-1 in league.

The Chargers travel to Ventura High on Thursday for another league match.

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.