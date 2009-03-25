Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Ekes Out Close Call with SLO

After setting up a tie, Chargers grind out the narrowest of victories with games tally

By Liz Frech | March 25, 2009 | 11:30 p.m.

Playing its third match in as many days, Dos Pueblos endured another three-hour-plus contest before edging out visiting San Luis Obispo for a spectacular victory Wednesday. The Chargers and Tigers tied in sets, at nine each, but Dos Pueblos won the games, 73-70.

SLO brought its top singles player, Julian Arnold (No. 14, Southern California Boys 18s), and top doubles team of Jared Belsher and Matt Will. Between them they lost only six games. Dos Pueblos had traveled to SLO last year, losing that match.

In Wednesday’s first round, some of the players started slowly, and then let out their aggressive shots by “hitting through the ball” and keeping their feet moving. Although down 0-3,  Jake Roberts and Malcolm Sutton fought on, regrouped, slapped hands, slammed overheads, and won the set, 6-4. After the first round, Dos Pueblos led 4-2. In the second round, the Chargers went even with the Tigers, 3-3, resulting in a 7-5 lead. Christian Edstrom went the distance in that round with a thrilling set that lasted nearly an hour. He showed that he is the dropshot master. The set did not go his way, but he gave the Chargers five games.

The third round proved quite grueling and it wasn’t until late in the round that the outcome was determined. The Chargers had their hands full in singles and in doubles. The players knew that every game counted and pushed themselves as hard as they could. It paid off. After the third round the Chargers won just two sets, resulting in a 9-9 tie. This time, two matches kept our attention. On court 2, Eric Katz and Peter Shao went back and forth in their “aerobic” set, giving Dos Pueblos four games. On court 1, Richard Cheng gave an incredible performance in the final singles set with elegant groundstrokes. He added four games to the Chargers’ total. Dos Pueblos parent Mark Silverstein and I counted up games to see where we stood and the Chargers won by three games, 73-70. What a nail-biter!

In summary, the Chargers won four sets in singles and five in doubles as Dos Pueblos improved to 8-1. It was SLO’s first loss of the season and the Tigers are now 6-1. Both teams showed great sportsmanship. Way to go, Chargers!

Sets: Dos Pueblos 9, San Luis Obispo 9
Games: Dos Pueblos 73, San Luis Obispo 70

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Sasha Gryaznov 2-1
Christian Edstrom 1-2
Richard Cheng 1-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Eric Katz/Peter Shao 1-2
Jake Roberts/Malcolm Sutton 2-1
Austin Cano/Andy Silverstein 2-1

San Luis Obispo Singles:
James Campbell 2-1
Julian Arnold 3-0
Coco Angulo 0-3

San Luis Obispo Doubles:
Jared Belsher/Matt Will 3-0
Peter Angulo/Robbie Milla 1-2
Kyle Morton/Sam Moskovic 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 