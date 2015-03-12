Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Falls to Santa Barbara High

The Dos Pueblos High School boys tennis team headed to Santa Barbara High on Thursday for their second league match but fell 3-15.

The Chargers played without some of our seasoned players — Joshua Wang, Quinn Hensley and Ameet Braganza.

We took only two sets in singles, thanks to Patrick Corpuz and Miles Baldwin. In doubles, we took one set, thanks to Vincent Villano and Bryce Ambrose. We saw a new doubles team emerging who gave the audience a fine display of tennis — Chris Lane and Mason Dochterman, who played three close sets.

Our record overall is 3-3; and our Channel League record is 1-1.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.