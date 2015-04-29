Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Finishes Season with Tough Match Against SBHS

What a way for the Dos Pueblos High School JV boys tennis team to finish the season, with a close and competitive match Wednesday with Santa Barbara High School's JV by snagging seven sets, with SBHS winning 11-7.

In singles, we had Garret Foreman, Jeffrey McDaniel, Kevin Wang and Davide Gerli.

The Chargers took four sets. A long battle ensued in the last round when Foreman outlasted William Belfiore in a tight set and took another long set in the second round. McDaniel had a long set in his second round loss against Tyler Greenwald. Wang and Gerli also took a set each.

In doubles, the Chargers took three sets. Jason Lee and Ryan Mintzer took two of their three sets. Ryan O'Gorman and Yanick Koster dug deep to pull out a 7-5 win in the first round.

We are proud of the JV Chargers for their top-notch performance this season. We are also impressed with the sportsmanship between the two teams and their coaches.

Dos Pueblos JV Singles

Garret Foreman 2-1 (2-6, 7-5, 6-4); Jeffrey McDaniel 0-2 (5-7, 2-6); Kevin Wang 1-2 (0-6, 2-6, 6-3); Davide Gerli 1-0 (6-0)

Dos Pueblos JV Doubles

Ryan O'Gorman/Yanik Koster 1-2 (1-6, 5-7, 7-5); Jason Lee/Ryan Mintzer 2-1 (2-6, 6-2, 6-3); Michael Soto/Landon Brand 0-2 (1-6, 4-6); Eddie Park/Lorenz Chen 0-1 (0-6)

Santa Barbara JV Singles

Tyler Greenwald 3-0; William Belfiore 2-1; Aman Atakeev 0-3

Santa Barbara JV Doubles

Jake Sutton/Isaac Kershner 3-0; Max Mercurio/Andrew Tebbe 2-1; Dylan Brown/Ben Bird 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.