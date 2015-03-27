Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Goes 2-1 for the Week

The JV Chargers had a busy traveling week with solid performances in spite of being shorthanded for two matches. They went 2-1 for the week. Each match was also highlighted with great sportsmanship.

On Monday, the team headed to San Luis Obispo, falling 7-11.

Chargers JV coach Ally had her hands full. She was short one player and had to give up a line. The JV fought hard, suffered their first loss and took seven sets — Jason Lee and Landon Brand took three sets. Michael Soto and Davide Gerli plus Kevin Wang and Ryan Mintzer took two doubles sets each. Eddie Park and Lorenz Chen fought for a lot of games. Great effort!

On Tuesday, the team headed to Cate, winning 13-5.

The JV Chargers overcame Cate with a big win, in spite of having only eight players. Jason Lee and Ryan Hodosy won their singles easily, as did the doubles teams of Ryan Mintzer and Kevin Wang, and Michael Soto and Landon Brand. Lorenz Chen and Eddie Park lost a close one that went to a tiebreaker, and conceded the last set because of Park’s blister. Even with a blister, Park played until he could not anymore.

On Thursday, the team headed to Carpinteria, winning 13-5.

The JV Chargers took three hours to win. Patience and endurance were the key. The singles were on court much longer than the doubles. Thankfully, the air temperature was cooler in Carpinteria than in Goleta, as we could feel a breeze. Although it was hotter on court, most of the players showed no energy fade.

In singles, the Chargers had some marathon sets and took five. The longest and most physically demanding sets came from our line 1, Garret Foreman, who spent nearly three hours on the court in his three rounds, and went 7-6, 6-0, 6-7. In that last set he was down 0-5 and climbed back, but fell in a close tiebreaker. Another two sets came from Christian Hodosy, who went 6-4, 6-2, 2-6. Christian changed how he played in that third set and hit a variety of shots to win 6-4.

The last set in singles came from Jeffrey McDaniel, who rarely does singles for the team. His big serve and deep groundstrokes paid off in a set win of 6-4.

In doubles, we took eight of nine sets. Some pairs came from behind to take the sets. It was admirable doubles from Kevin Wang and Ryan Mintzer, Jason Lee with Lorenz Chen and Eddie Park, and Michael Soto and Davide Gerli.

The "Happy Feet" Award goes to Soto and Gerli, who kept their footwork going throughout three rounds, and continued off court.

We appreciated the warm hospitality of Coach Bryant, his fellow coaches and team.

In all, an amazing effort. Way to go, Chargers!

Singles Dos Pueblos

Garret Foreman 2-1

Christian Hodosy 2-1

Jeffrey McDaniel 1-2

Doubles Dos Pueblos

Michael Soto/Davide Gerli 2-1

Kevin Wang/Ryan Mintzer 3-0

Jason Lee/Lorenz Chen 2-0

Jason Lee/Eddie Park 1-0

Singles Carpinteria

Bryan Taira 1-2

Jon Cleek 0-3

Jeremy Saito 3-0

Doubles Carpinteria

Juan Hernandez/Adrian Ramirez 0-3

Jacob Ascensio/Francis Aguilera 0-2

Jacob Ascensio/Simon Priest 0-1

Sam Truax/Sammy Gutierrez 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.