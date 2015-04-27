Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Takes Charge in 12-6 Win Over Pirates
By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 27, 2015 | 7:29 p.m.
The Dos Pueblos High School JV Chargers hosted the Santa Ynez Pirates on Monday and won 12-6.
Jeffrey McDaniel led the way in singles, sweeping and letting only three go.
In doubles, Michael Soto and Yanik Koster swept, losing only five games.
Way to go, Chargers!
The team played with drive and stamina.
Dos Pueblos Singles
Jeffrey McDaniel 3-0; Jason Lee 2-1; Landon Brand 0-2; Davide Gerli 1-0
Dos Pueblos Doubles
Yanik Koster/Michael Soto 3-0; Kevin Wang/Ryan Mintzer 1-2; Eddie Park/Lorenz Chen 2-1
— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.