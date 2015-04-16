Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Nets 15-3 Win Over Ventura

Advice

The Dos Pueblos Chargers headed to the beautiful new courts at Ventura High on Thursday under summery conditions, winning 15-3.

Leading the singles was Miles Baldwin, who swept, losing only two games. Quinn Hensley took two sets, and battled with the Cougars' Nolan Rucker, who took one set in a tiebreaker. The fifth set in singles went to Ryan Mintzer, who stayed steady and composed.

In doubles, we swept, thanks to Bryce Ambrose and Vincent Villano, who swept, Chris Lane and Mason Dochterman and Ameet Braganza with two partners, Ryan Daniel and Garret Foreman, Ryan and Christian Hodosy, and Yanik Koster and Jeffrey McDaniel.

Both teams mingled well, and Coach John showed wonderful hospitality.

Dos Pueblos improves to 12-3 overall and 5-1 in league.

The Chargers will host Mira Costa at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club at 3 p.m. Friday.

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.