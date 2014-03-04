Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Nets 13-5 Win Over San Luis Obispo

The 13-5 score does not indicate how tough Tuesday's boys' tennis match was between Dos Pueblos High School and San Luis Obispo.

In spite of players battling colds and injuries, the DP Chargers persevered.

In singles, we snagged six sets. Patrick Corpuz played through sneezing and coughing, and joined Miles Baldwin in taking two sets each. Quinn Hensley fought well throughout his set to win the set tiebreaker (7-2) with a perfectly executed unreturnable "slap shot." Then, Sanad Shabbar played relaxed and calm to take his set quickly.

In doubles, we took seven sets, where two pairs swept — Mason Casady and Joshua Wang; and Greg Steigerwald and Andrew Tufenkian. Also, Noah Gluschankoff stretched his back plus tended to the cramps in his legs between changeovers in his sets with Ankush Khemani.

Next up for the Chargers is their opening league match at home vs. Santa Barbara. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Patrick Corpuz 2-1

» Miles Baldwin 2-1

» Quinn Hensley 1-1

» Sanad Shabbar 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0

» Noah Gluschankoff/Ankush Khemani 1-2

» Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 3-0

San Luis Obispo Singles

» Mason Hansen 3-0

» Ryan Hseih 0-3

» Chase Brown 0-3

San Luis Obispo Doubles

» Josh Milla/Luke Olson 1-2

» Noah Cleere/Alex DIll 1-2

» Scott Hicks/Addie Alwin 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.