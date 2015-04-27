Boys Tennis: Dos Pueblos Takes Down Santa Ynez, 15-3

Under very summery conditions Monday, the Dos Pueblos High School Chargers headed to the Santa Ynez Pirates' blue courts for a nonleague contest, winning 15-3.

Each player from both teams focused well, considering the swirling winds.

We swept in doubles with new combinations. Bryce and Ryan Hodosy along with Ryan Daniel and Christian Hodosy took six of the nine sets. Vincent Villano swept with Miles Baldwin and Ameet Braganza. In singles, Mason Dochterman, Chris Lane and Garret Foreman won two sets each.

At the end we shook hands and shared lollipops. Throughout the match, Coach Popkin was quite hospitable along with his team.

I am proud of how well our team played — with purpose and calm resolve.

The Chargers improve to 13-5.

Dos Pueblos hosts San Marcos in its final league match of the season on Tuesday. The match will begin at 3 p.m.

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.