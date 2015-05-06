Boys Tennis: Doubles Get Their Shot in Channel League Individual Tournament

The Channel League Individual Tournament for boys' doubles was held Wednesday at San Marcos High School.
Under summery conditions, the tournament began at 2:30 p.m. and finished before 6 p.m.
Five Channel League teams brought their talented players to San Marcos.
Seeds
1. Jackson Powell/Miles Hale (SB)
2. Miles Baldwin/Joshua Wang (DP)
3. Jordan Rodnick/Logan Lender (SB)
4. Taggart Mills/Tyler Greenwald (SB)
5. Dan Coulson/Oliver Piltch (SM)
6. Nolan Rucker/Won Jong (V)
7. Ameet Braganza/Mason Dochterman (DP)
8. Quinn Hensley/Vinnie Villano (DP)
Round 1
Powell/Hale def Daniel (DP)/Gutierrez(SM) 6-1, 6-1
Hensley/Villano def Tanner Gray/Mason Beiling (B) 6-0, 6-0
Coulson/Piltch def Nicholas and Tyler Licenski 6-0, 6-1
Mills/Greenwald def Nick Leeds/Anthony Burre (SM) 6-0, 6-0
Rodnick/Lender def Coby Morales/Colin Kinzer (B) 6-0 6-0
Rucker/Jong def Rodi Ihatsu/Derek Tilton (SM) 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-2
Christo Anderson/Cody Krueger (SM) def Braganza/Dochterman 7-5, 6-2
Round 2
Powell/Hale def Hensley/Villano 6-1, 6-1
Mills/Greenwald def Coulson/Piltch 6-2, 7-6 (4)
Rodnick/Lender def Rucker/Wong 6-2, 6-0
Baldwin/Wang def Anderson/Krueger 6-1, 6-1
The semifinals will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tennis Club of Santa Barbara with Powell/Hale SB) vs Mils/Greenwald (SB) and Rodnick/Lender (SB) vs Baldwin/Wang (DP).
The singles and doubles finals will follow around 4:30 p.m.
— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.