Boys Tennis: DP Chargers Fend Off Oxnard Yellow Jackets for the Win

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 16, 2015 | 7:07 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos Chargers took down the Oxnard Yellow Jackets, 15-3, in a boys tennis match at their home courts on Monday.

Since the season began, the Chargers have not had all of their starters in any match. When the Chargers played Santa Barbara, they were without four players, three of whom are starters. The four players competed  in a robotics competition. Monday was no different as we had two missing starters, Joshua Wang and Quinn Hensley, who returned home from the competition with bad colds.

Patrick Corpuz led the singles, sweeping and losing only one game. Miles Baldwin followed with another sweep, losing only three games. Garret Foreman took the seventh set and battled tough, in spite of a headache.

In doubles, Vincent Villano and Bryce Ambrose swept, losing only one game; also, Ryan Daniel and Ryan O'Gorman swept, losing only four games. The final two sets were taken by Chris Lane/Ameet Braganza and Ryan and Christian Hodosy.

I am proud of our team for staying focused, energized and upbeat throughout the match. Sportsmanship was outstanding from both teams. Both teams mingled well.

Speaking of focus and determination, Ryan Mintzer performed quite well today — he may have lost, but he snagged two games off the #2 player. Way to go, Ryan! He played fearlessly.

DP improves to 4-3. Oxnard falls to 1-3.

Way to go, Chargers!

DP hosts Buena in its third league match at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

