Boys’ Tennis: DP Takes Charge in JV Win Over Orcutt Academy

The JV Chargers of Dos Pueblos High School finished their second boy’s tennis home match on Wednesday by facing off with the JV Spartans from Orcutt Academy, winning 11-7.

Many adapted well to the various playing styles, as well as to the windy conditions.

In singles, Dylan Zapata and Sanad Shabbar took five sets, losing only one game between them. In doubles, DP took six sets.

The last set of the day kept us riveted, as Jeffrey McDaniel and Ameet Braganza went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 doubles team. Eventually, the set went in favor of the Spartans. Both pairs showed great movement and fearlessness at the net.

Again, we had a nice crew of parents and varsity players (Mason Casady, Ankush Khemani, Joshua Wang, Andrew Tufenkian, Quinn Hensley, Alex Yang and Greg Steigerwald) to help and offer encouragement to the team. Way to go, Chargers!

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Dylan Zapata 3-0; Sanad Shabbar 2-0; Roshan Naik 0-1; Justin Worley 0-2; Michael Soto 0-1

» Orcutt Singles — Roman 1-2; Rafa 1-2; Kevin 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — William Bermant/Noah Gluschankoff 2-1; Landon Brand/Chase Fierro 2-1; Jeffrey McDaniel/Ameet Braganza 2-1

» Orcutt Doubles — Joseph/Tanner 3-0; Jason/Reed 0-3; No. 3 doubles 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.