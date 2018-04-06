Boys Tennis: JV Chargers Fall to Dons

The JV Dons hosted the JV Chargers in a friendly boys tennis contest on Friday, but Dos Pueblos High fell short, 4-14.
In singles, Ameet Braganza snagged the only set over Isaac Kershner, 6-0, in the third round. Jason Lee had a tight battle with Kershner in the second round, and led 5-4 before dropping the set 5-7.
In doubles, the Chargers gained three sets, thanks to Kevin Wang/Ryan Mintzer, Davide Gerli/Michael Soto and Eddie Park/Lorenz Chen. Each player played with confidence, determination and great movement. Way to go, Chargers!
The JV Chargers head away to SLO on Monday for a 3:15 p.m. match.
Dos Pueblos Singles
Ameet Braganza 1-2 (3-6, 3-6, 6-0)
Jason Lee 0-3 (1-6, 0-6, 5-7)
Landon Brand 0-3 (0-6, 0-6, 2-6)
Dos Pueblos Doubles
Eddie Park/Lorenz Chen 1-2 (2-6, 0-6, 6-3)
Kevin Wang/Ryan Mintzer 1-2 (1-6, 4-6, 6-0)
Davide Gerli/Michael Soto 1-2 (3-6, 4-6, 6-1)
Santa Barbara Singles
Max Mercurio 3-0
Tyler Greenwald 3-0
Isaac Kershner 2-1
Santa Barbara Doubles
Jake Sutton/William Belfiore 3-0
Benjamin Bird/Sebastian Gericke 3-0
Aman Atakeev/Dylan Brown 0-3
— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.