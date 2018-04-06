Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Boys Tennis: JV Chargers Fall to Dons

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 20, 2015 | 9:00 p.m.

The JV Dons hosted the JV Chargers in a friendly boys tennis contest on Friday, but Dos Pueblos High fell short, 4-14.

In singles, Ameet Braganza snagged the only set over Isaac Kershner, 6-0, in the third round. Jason  Lee had a tight battle with Kershner in the second round, and led 5-4 before dropping the set 5-7.

In doubles, the Chargers gained three sets, thanks to Kevin Wang/Ryan Mintzer, Davide Gerli/Michael Soto and Eddie Park/Lorenz Chen. Each player played with confidence, determination and great movement. Way to go, Chargers!

The JV Chargers head away to SLO on Monday for a 3:15 p.m. match.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Ameet Braganza 1-2 (3-6, 3-6, 6-0)

Jason Lee 0-3 (1-6, 0-6, 5-7)

Landon Brand 0-3 (0-6, 0-6, 2-6)

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Eddie Park/Lorenz Chen 1-2 (2-6, 0-6, 6-3)

Kevin Wang/Ryan Mintzer 1-2 (1-6, 4-6, 6-0)

Davide Gerli/Michael Soto 1-2 (3-6, 4-6, 6-1)

Santa Barbara Singles

Max Mercurio 3-0

Tyler Greenwald 3-0

Isaac Kershner 2-1

Santa Barbara Doubles

Jake Sutton/William Belfiore 3-0

Benjamin Bird/Sebastian Gericke  3-0

Aman Atakeev/Dylan Brown 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

