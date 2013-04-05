Boys’ Tennis: JV Chargers Lose Close Match to Cate

In spite of the Dos Pueblos High School Chargers having only eight JV players to bring to Cate and losing 8-10, the boys had a great tennis match.

They almost swept in doubles. The new pairing of Noah Gluschankoff and Justin Worley won all three of their sets. Noah was a great partner for Justin.

Ameet Braganza and Jeffrey McDaniel played smart and lost only two games in their three sets. Chase Fierro and Landon Brand played really well and lost only one set. Roshan Naik and Michael Soto did their best to win games in every round.

Overall, it was a great time for the team.

— Alexei Prilepine coaches JV boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.