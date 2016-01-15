Brace, Clay Power Dons Past Royals in Packed J.R. Richards Gym

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High’s Bolden Brace was determined to make his final home crosstown game against San Marcos a victorious one.

The senior guard/forward and his teammates got it done. Brace buried three straight 3-pointers in the third period en route to a game-high 22 points, leading the CIF Division 2A top-ranked Dons to a 65-49 Channel League win before a standing-room only crowd at J.R. Richards Gym.

“I told the guys before the game this is the last time we play San Marcos at home,” Brace said. “We got to play like it’s our last game. That was really the mindset and the same mindset for me.”

Center Ben Clay said once Brace’s comments sunk in, he was ready to do whatever it took to win the game. “…It hit and I was like, ‘Let’s get out there and show them what we can do.’ And we did that today.”

The Northeasten-bound Brace and Clay led the charge for Santa Barbara in the second half, combining for 32 of the team’s 39 points. Clay, who scored 18 points for the game, also was a force on the boards at both ends. He finished with 16 rebounds, with five coming on the offensive glass. He also stunned the Royals with a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

“Those were the two things we wanted to keep them out of, no open 3-pointers and we wanted to limit their offensive rebounds. And we failed on both,” said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

Nick Busch scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Ben Brown had 10 points for the Dons, who improve to 19-1 and 2-0 in Channel League

Another key to Santa Barbara’s win was the defensive performance of Paul deBruyenkops on San Marcos’ star player Scott Everman. DeBruyenkops held the UC San Diego-bound Everman to just three points in the second half and 13 for the game.

“Paulie did a great job on him,” Brace said. “Paulie has been our best defender all year. Putting him on (Scott) was probably the best thing we’ve done all season. He really shut him down.”

DeBruyenkops said his assignment was “to deny the ball from him. Our plan was to stop him from getting a pass and make them try to force a lob and intercept it.”

“That’s what we were practicing: ‘Don’t let him have the ball,’’’ said Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante. “He killed us in that first game at Carp (the final of the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic); he had 31 points. So, the key to beating them is you got to keep him under control.”

Boucher said his team struggled against the box-and-one defense played by the Dons.

“We were unable to make plays with players other than Scott,” he said. “We got good shots, we got in the key. We were unable to knock down the threes and we missed open shots. We feel like it’s not as bad as the end score shows.”

Guard Ryan McCarthy led the Royals in scoring with 17 points. San Marcos is now 14-5 and 1-1 in league.

San Marcos fell behind 9-0 and could never catch up. Everman made a spectacular layup to pull the Royals to within three, 22-19, with 2:21 left in the second quarter. But Santa Barbara was able to hold them off with some key plays. Jeremiah Nicholson came off the bench to score a basket and deBruyenkops drew a charging foul to give the Dons momentum going into halftime.

They carried that momentum into the third quarter and created some separation. Brown and Clay scored to put the Dons up 30-20.

A McCarthy bucket drew San Marcos to 35-29 before Brace went on his 3-point barrage. His trio of treys off the dribble extended Santa Barbara’s lead to 44-29. He knocked down another trey near the end of the quarter, as the Dons took a 49-37 lead into the final stanza.

“Bo hit some crazy shots, that always helps,” said Bregante. “Once he gets going like that you might as well pack your lunch. He’s tough to guard.”

San Marcos scored the first six points of the fourth quarter before Busch and Clay gave the momentum back to Santa Barbara. Busch scored on a follow shot and Clay drove for a bucket and buried a 3-pointer for a 56-46 lead with 3:33 to go. He nailed another three-ball later in the period to make it 59-49.

“Both those guys had good games for us,” Bregante said.

Brace gave kudos to Clay. “I really got to credit him. He made some big shots,” he said.

On Clay’s relentless work on the offensive boards, Brace said: “I think one of the best plays in basketball is an offensive rebound and putback. I think that’s a real big momentum changer.”

Clay was a momentum changer in the Bashore tournament win and Friday’s league win.

“Ben Clay has dominated us both games,” said Boucher.

The atmosphere in the gym was electric. The place was filled to capacity by the third quarter of the junior varsity game.

“For the kids, it’s something they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” said Bregante. “What a great atmosphere for high school basketball. There were great fans on both sides.”

In an exciting JV game, San Marcos won a 63-57 decision. Jackson Bartling scored 20 points, including five three throws in the final minute, to lead the Royals. David Frohling added 16 points. Avery Artigo had 20 points and Angel Gutierrez tallied 15 for the Dons.

