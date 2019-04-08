Brad Frohling to Lead Hillside House Board of Directors

Brad Frohling, a local real estate executive, has been selected to serve as chair of the Board of Directors of Hillside House, a nonprofit residential facility in Santa Barbara for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Frohling succeeds Jim Wolfe, who served with distinction as Hillside House’s Board Chair since 2010.

“Hillside House is a fantastic organization providing community members with disabilities a safe place to live and thrive,” Frohling said.

“I am excited to continue as a member of the Hillside House team, especially as we move toward achieving our long-held dream of designing a more sustainable future for the residents we serve,” he said.

A 1994 graduate of Westmont College, Frohling is a principal at Radius Commercial Real Estate, having joined the firm in 2002. In addition to his volunteer service on the Hillside House Board of Directors, he is a member of the Westmont Foundation Board of Directors.

Founded more than 70 years ago, Hillside House provides a home and supportive care and services for 59 adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.

Hillside House has been working to ensure its future through a community plan that will create a thriving, diverse neighborhood, including contemporary, adaptive housing for residents on its 24-acre property on Veronica Springs Road.

For information about Hillside House, volunteer opportunities or making a tax-deductible donation, visit www.hillsidehousesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at [email protected] or 805-687-0788 ext. 115.

— Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House.