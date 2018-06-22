100% Reindeer Art Show Prances into Town

The public is invited to the Brad Nack 19th Annual 100% Reindeer exhibit, featuring 60 small, elegantly framed oil paintings of reindeer. The exhibit will be at ROY, 7 W. Carrillo St. Santa Barbara, where Nack’s reindeer paintings will be on exhibit from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8.

“It’s always a fun event. ROY is a cool place, it’s open until midnight so the evening turns into an after-show party,” said Nack. “The opening will be an unveiling of this year’s new reindeer paintings and a festive part of the holiday season.”

For local collectors and reindeer-art buyers, the show has become a tradition. Nack works on these paintings all year long.

A part of the history of art in Santa Barbara for almost 20 years, the exhibitions have travelled around the city to a variety of galleries and art spaces including Frame, Center Stage Theater, Soho, and The Arts Fund. Nack’s reindeer exhibits also have been shown in London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Portland.

For information, contact: Nack at 331-3351 email [email protected]

