Brad Nack’s 19th Annual ‘100% Reindeer Art Show’ Scheduled for Dec. 3

By Brad Nack | October 29, 2015 | 2:34 p.m.

The 19th annual Brad Nack "100% Reindeer Art Show" returns for an unveiling of this year’s herd from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, at Roy, 7 W. Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

Roy has been home to many of Nack's last 18 openings and this year the exhibit will be both as small as always yet bigger than ever.

Like always, the exhibit will feature elegantly framed, small oil paintings of reindeer in the back room for one night only. As an added bonus the front room will feature a series of larger reindeer paintings that will be on display through the end of the year.

“I always envisioned the reindeer paintings as small, whimsical pieces” says Nack “so, now I decided to paint some bigger ones.”

Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the Brad Nack "100% Reindeer Art Show," so it is important to come this year, before all the hype starts and the series really gets going.

The public is invited and encouraged to arrive early to get a free number and return for priority entry at 6 p.m. sharp.

“Get There Early! This is one of the craziest, most lively and most beloved art events of the entire year," says Nathan Vonk of Santa Barbara Art Blog. "And for good reason. Don’t miss this one.” 

Brad Nack is local artist.

 
